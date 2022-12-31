Thane: BJP office bearer attacked by Eknath Shinde faction corporators

BJP office bearer attacked by Eknath Shinde faction corporators in Thane | Twitter/Thedailytimes

Thane: The office bearer of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was allegedly attacked by the former corporators of Eknath Shinde faction at Parbwadi area of Wagle Estate in Thane on Friday, December 30. The Wagle Estate police did not register case till late night on Friday.

The BJP Thane unit has tweeted about the whole incident.

According to one of the BJP party workers from Thane, "On Thursday, December 29 there was an argument between Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP's Prashant Jadhav over putting the illegal banner regarding wishing New Year in Parbwadi area of Wagle Estate. The Wagle Estate police gave the notice to both the party workers and the members of both the parties left the place."

The party workers further added, " After the police notice both the parties party workers left the place but after some time a mob of 15 to 20 people attacked Prashant Jadhav in Parbwadi area of Thane on Friday evening. During the attack Jadhav's head was seriously injured and he is undergoing treatment at the hospital."

The BJP workers from Thane after this incident have alleged that Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena former corporator Vikas Repale and Namrata Bhosale carried out the attack. A case was not registered in this case till late night.

After the attack incident the people in Thane are discussing that the internal fight between Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena and BJP is starting slowly in Thane.

The BJP activists have become aggressive after this attack. The party workers protested on social media. While protesting the women unit of Thane BJP asked a question that Is this the teaching of Balasaheb? The BJP's Mahila Morcha has also circulated a message on twitter saying "Nishedh Repale Bhosale, dosti ko dosti..mar ko mar..lahu ko lahu se jawab".