Thane: ACB booked two people for demanding bribe of ₹2.5 lakh & ₹3 lakh

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thane booked two persons from Shahapur district in Thane for allegedly separately demanding bribe from a complainant for getting order in his favour informed the officer from ACB on Saturday.
The Shahapur police have registered a case against two persons including a peon working with a government office in Shahapur.
Sunil Lokhande, Superintendent, ACB, Thane said, " The accused Milind Narayan Raut working as a peon at the tehsildar office in Shahapur demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant for arranging a favourable order in connection with a case and making available it's copy from the tehsildar. The another accused Omkar Eknath Patkar a private person also demanded Rs 3 lakh from him for the same purpose."
Lokhande further added, " The complainant a 30-year-old from Shahapur district in Thane approached us and lodged a complaint against the duo. We investigated and later filed the case against both the accused at Shahapur police station on Friday. Further investigation into the case is underway."
