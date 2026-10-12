Thane: BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar Intervenes Over Delayed Stall For Differently-Abled Youth And Addresses Public Grievances

Thane, October 12, 2026: Despite receiving an official allotment letter, a differently-abled young man has been deprived of his designated business stall for the past two years.
Taking serious note of the delay, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Kelkar has intervened, directing senior officials of the Estate Department to ensure the immediate distribution of the stall.
The issue came to light during the 135th "Janasevak Jan-Samvad" (Public Dialogue) programme held at the BJP office in Khopat, where relatives of the affected youth presented their grievance.
Bureaucratic Hurdles and Third-Party Interference Questioned
While the civic administration had formally issued an allotment letter to the beneficiary, officials simultaneously instructed him to seek guidance from the local Tea Stall Association. This administrative hurdle left the young man without an operational stall for over 24 months.
Questioning the involvement of external organisations, MLA Kelkar raised concerns over the process:
“The Municipal Corporation allocates stalls to differently-abled citizens through a transparent lottery system and thorough verification in accordance with regulations. What is the role of the Tea Stall Association in this process? If the Municipal Corporation has officially appointed them, what is the justification behind it?” — Sanjay Kelkar, MLA.
Following the discussion, Kelkar instructed both the Social Development Department and the Estate Department to conduct an immediate joint verification and hand over the physical stall to the beneficiary without further delay.
Pending Shalarth IDs for Portal-Recruited Staff
During the session, staff members recruited via the government portal who have been actively rendering service for two years submitted a petition regarding missing administrative documentation. Despite two years of continuous service, they are yet to receive their Shalarth ID cards.
Following Kelkar's direct conversation with departmental authorities, officials committed to resolving the issue promptly: “The concerned officers have assured that all pending Shalarth ID cards will be issued to the eligible staff within one week.”
Strict EOW Action Demanded in ₹180-Crore Fraud
The public interaction also saw participation from retail investors defrauded in a massive Ponzi scheme. Highlighting the scale of the financial scam, Kelkar noted that investors were cheated of ₹180 crore.
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While one of the key directors, Priti Rane, has already been taken into custody, co-accused Sachin Rane remains at large. Urging swift action, Kelkar issued firm instructions to law enforcement: “The Economic Offences Wing must arrest the absconding suspect, Sachin Rane, at the earliest so that the authorities can trace and secure the fraudulent properties to protect the investors' money.”
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