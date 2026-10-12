Thane: BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar Intervenes Over Delayed Stall For Differently-Abled Youth And Addresses Public Grievances

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar addresses citizens' grievances during the 135th Janasevak Jan-Samvad programme in Khopat, Thane | File Photo

Thane, October 12, 2026: Despite receiving an official allotment letter, a differently-abled young man has been deprived of his designated business stall for the past two years.

Taking serious note of the delay, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Kelkar has intervened, directing senior officials of the Estate Department to ensure the immediate distribution of the stall.

The issue came to light during the 135th "Janasevak Jan-Samvad" (Public Dialogue) programme held at the BJP office in Khopat, where relatives of the affected youth presented their grievance.

Bureaucratic Hurdles and Third-Party Interference Questioned

While the civic administration had formally issued an allotment letter to the beneficiary, officials simultaneously instructed him to seek guidance from the local Tea Stall Association. This administrative hurdle left the young man without an operational stall for over 24 months.

📍 भाजपा कार्यालय, खोपट, ठाणे २९ वर्षे हेलपाटे मारूनही पुनर्वसन नाही! आता आणखी एक आठवडा… शास्त्रीनगरमधील एका ज्येष्ठ नागरिकाचे १९९७ मध्ये रस्ता रुंदीकरणासाठी दुकान पाडण्यात आले. महापालिकेने पुनर्वसनाचे पत्रही दिले, पण आज २९ वर्षे उलटूनही त्यांना पर्यायी जागा मिळालेली नाही. त्यावेळी ४० वर्षांचे असलेले हे नागरिक आज ६९ वर्षांचे झाले आहेत. अधिकाऱ्याच्या सहीने पत्र दिले गेले, ते अधिकारी निवृत्त झाले; पण हे नागरिक न्यायाच्या प्रतीक्षेत हेलपाटे मारत राहिले! ही केवळ एका नागरिकाची व्यथा नाही, तर महापालिकेच्या कारभारावर प्रश्नचिन्ह उभे करणारी बाब आहे. भाजपच्या खोपट येथील कार्यालयात झालेल्या १३४व्या ‘जनसेवकाचा जनसंवाद’ कार्यक्रमात ही व्यथा ऐकताच महापालिकेच्या स्थावर मालमत्ता विभागाला एक आठवड्याची मुदत दिली आहे. या मुदतीत संबंधित नागरिकाचे पुनर्वसन झाले नाही, तर प्रशासनाला आमच्या पद्धतीने उत्तर देऊ, असा स्पष्ट इशारा दिला आहे. ठाणे महापालिकेकडे १२ हजार कोटी रुपयांहून अधिक किमतीच्या मालमत्ता आहेत. या मालमत्तांपैकी अनेक ठिकाणी बेकायदेशीर ताबे असल्याच्या तक्रारी आहेत, तर दुसरीकडे खरे हक्कदार पुनर्वसनाच्या प्रतीक्षेत आहेत. या संपूर्ण कारभाराची पारदर्शक माहिती जनतेसमोर यावी, यासाठी स्थावर मालमत्ता विभागाची श्वेतपत्रिका काढण्याची मागणी आम्ही वारंवार करत आहोत. जनसंवादात इतर प्रश्नही नागरिकांनी मांडले. कळव्यातील दूषित पाण्याचा प्रश्न : मलनिस्सारण वाहिनी फुटल्यामुळे जलवाहिनीतील पाणी दूषित झाल्याची तक्रार नागरिकांनी केली. संबंधित अधिकाऱ्यांना तातडीने घटनास्थळी पाहणी करून आवश्यक उपाययोजना करण्याचे निर्देश दिले. हबीबी हॉटेलमधील मारहाणीचे प्रकरण : ग्राहक आणि त्यांच्या आईला मारहाण झाल्याची तक्रार समोर आली. या प्रकरणाची गंभीर दखल घेत पोलीस प्रशासनाला आरोपींवर कठोर कारवाई करण्याच्या सूचना दिल्या. मारहाणीच्या वेळी शस्त्रेही होती, अशी तक्रार असल्याने या प्रकरणाची योग्य चौकशी व्हावी. पीडितांवरच गुन्हा दाखल करून त्यांना त्रास दिला जाऊ नये, अशी भूमिका मांडत संबंधितांना आम्ही त्यांच्या पाठीशी असल्याचा विश्वास दिला. ‘जनसेवकाचा जनसंवाद’ हा केवळ तक्रारी ऐकण्याचा कार्यक्रम नाही; नागरिकांच्या प्रश्नांचा पाठपुरावा करून त्यांना न्याय मिळवून देण्यासाठीचा हा प्रयत्न आहे. वर्षानुवर्षे प्रलंबित असलेल्या प्रश्नांवर आता ठोस निर्णय झालेच पाहिजेत, हीच आमची भूमिका आहे. यावेळी नगरसेवक सुरेश कांबळे, माजी उपमहापौर अशोक भोईर, कैलास म्हात्रे आदी उपस्थित होते. #sanjaykelkar #sanjaykelkar4thane #thane #bjp — Sanjay Kelkar (@SanjayKelkar_) October 10, 2026

Questioning the involvement of external organisations, MLA Kelkar raised concerns over the process:

“The Municipal Corporation allocates stalls to differently-abled citizens through a transparent lottery system and thorough verification in accordance with regulations. What is the role of the Tea Stall Association in this process? If the Municipal Corporation has officially appointed them, what is the justification behind it?” — Sanjay Kelkar, MLA.

Following the discussion, Kelkar instructed both the Social Development Department and the Estate Department to conduct an immediate joint verification and hand over the physical stall to the beneficiary without further delay.

Pending Shalarth IDs for Portal-Recruited Staff

During the session, staff members recruited via the government portal who have been actively rendering service for two years submitted a petition regarding missing administrative documentation. Despite two years of continuous service, they are yet to receive their Shalarth ID cards.

Following Kelkar's direct conversation with departmental authorities, officials committed to resolving the issue promptly: “The concerned officers have assured that all pending Shalarth ID cards will be issued to the eligible staff within one week.”

Strict EOW Action Demanded in ₹180-Crore Fraud

The public interaction also saw participation from retail investors defrauded in a massive Ponzi scheme. Highlighting the scale of the financial scam, Kelkar noted that investors were cheated of ₹180 crore.

Also Watch:

While one of the key directors, Priti Rane, has already been taken into custody, co-accused Sachin Rane remains at large. Urging swift action, Kelkar issued firm instructions to law enforcement: “The Economic Offences Wing must arrest the absconding suspect, Sachin Rane, at the earliest so that the authorities can trace and secure the fraudulent properties to protect the investors' money.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/