Thane: BJP approaching disgruntled Shiv-Sainiks & NCP office bearers ahead of TMC elections | FPJ

Thane: It has been learned from the close sources that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Thane city is trying to approach the disgruntled Shiv-Sainiks and also Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office bearers to joint their party ahead of the upcoming Thane municipal corporation elections.

The BJP senior leaders planning to approach disgruntled Shiv-Sena's leaders in Kopari- Pachpakhadi area which is the stronghold of Shiv-Sena's and also the constituency of Thane district guardian minister Eknath Shinde. The political experts are saying that the BJP is planning to implement Mission Lotus in the city.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recently completed the women's reservation process for the TMC elections and after that, the sources are saying that municipal elections will be held after the monsoon.

A political expert from Thane on the condition of anonymity informed, "Earlier too when the date of the election was to be announced, the BJP leaders approached Shiv-Sena's party head from Kisan Nagar and Vartak Nagar areas and took them in their party. After that Shiv Sena also gave entry to Nilesh Patil and Adesh Bhagat, the main office bearers of the BJP in the Diva area and had given a reply to the BJP, but later realised that the polls would be postponed the admissions process stopped. Now it is being said that election will be held after the monsoons and the reason there is talk that BJP has started implementing lotus mission again."

The Wagle Estate area is known as the stronghold of Shiv Sena. Most of the Shiv Sena corporators are elected from this constituency and that's why local BJP leaders are now focusing on this area, sources said. Disgruntled former Shiv Sena corporators, branch heads and office bearers are being contacted by local senior BJP leaders on the phone, urging them to join the party. There is talk that some leaders who came to BJP from NCP have contacted NCP office bearers in Wagle area."In the past, Shiv Sena and BJP had an alliance. We have known many leaders in the Shiv-Sena since then. Some of these disgruntled leaders are contacting us and talks are underway to give them party admission,” said BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar.