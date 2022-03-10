Thane: Bhoiwada police arrest man for allegedly killing 18-year-old boy after latter bumps into him while walking on road

Thane: The Bhoiwada police in Bhiwandi have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing an 18-year-old boy. The police said the fight took place as the accused got pushed while walking on the road.

The police said the deceased was identified as Gurfan Shaikh, 18, resident of Taware compound Bhiwandi. On Monday Siraj Ansari 24, was not in good mood. Shaikh mistakenly bumped into him while walking in the opposite direction. Both then started arguing when Ansari could not control his anger, he first beat him up and later smashed his head with a stone nearby. later dumping his body near debris and he fled from the spot," said a police officer.

The police said some passersby smelled the odour from debris kept on the ground near Markaj hotel. They immediately informed Bhoiwada police. The police team reached the spot to find the body of an 18 years old Gurfan Shaikh over there. His mother who was searching for him was informed and a case was filed against the unknown person on her complaint.

The police team started investigating the friends and relatives to get any clue. "One of the team came to know that two men who slept around the ground were missing for two days. The team started searching for them and nabbed one of them identified as Ansari. After his arrest, he confessed to the crime. The accused would do petty works, collection of waste cotton material from nearby power loom factories and other things," said a police officer.

A case has been registered at the Bhoiwada police station under relevant sections of the Indian penal code.

Thursday, March 10, 2022