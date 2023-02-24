Thane: Bhiwandi police arrests 3 gutkha distributor for beating police constable

FPJ

Thane: Three gutkha distributor attacked the police constable at Kalher area in Bhiwandi when he went to take action at the place were large quantity of gutkha was stored illegally. The incident took place on Thursday, February 23 at around 11:30 am. The Narpoli police have arrested all the three accused on Friday.

On Thursday the Kalyan crime branch team received the information about large quantity of illegal gutkha stored in a room on the ground floor of the Jairam Smriti Apartment at Kalher area in Bhiwandi. After receiving the information the team gone to take action at the said place and when they initiated action the gutkha distributor Devaram Sakharam Chaudhary (26), Bharat Bhanaram Chaudhary (23) and Jagdish Jivaram Chaudhary (23) all residents of Kalher attacked the police team and obstructed the work of the police team in seizing the gutkhas. The accused tore the T-shirt of police constable Anup Arunoday Kamat and also injured him by punching him on the stomach.

Banned gutkha stored in Tempo

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station said, " On Thursday the Kalyan crime branch police team went to Jaismriti Apartment at Kalher area in Bhiwandi to take action on the illegal stored gutkha. The police team found gutkha, pan masala and adulterated tobacco of various brands store in the ground floor of said apartment and also banned gutkha stored in Tempo.

When police team started action the gutkha distributor beat a police constable Anup Kamat. Based on the complaint filed by Anup Kamat the Narpoli police team arrested the three accused and registered a case on various IPC sections against them. We also seized gutkha and valuables worth ₹35,10,288 from them."