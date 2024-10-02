Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Line-5: MMRDA Achieves Milestone With Successful Erection Of Spans Over Majiwada Flyover

MMRDA successfully erects spans for Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Line-5 over Majiwada Flyover, ensuring minimal disruption in traffic | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced a significant milestone in the ongoing Metro Line-5 (Thane - Bhiwandi) project with the successful erection of two special spans -- 57.50m and 46.00m -- using high-capacity cranes (450T & 700T).

This complex operation, which required immense engineering expertise and precision, was especially challenging as it took place not only in the middle of a busy road, but also right above the Majiwada Flyover, in a densely populated residential area.

“Given the location, we had to take extensive precautions, ensuring that all safety regulations were strictly followed and that local rules were adhered to. Despite the added difficulty, the team executed the operation seamlessly in just five hours during the night, minimizing traffic disruption thanks to the approval and support of local authorities,” MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said in a social media post.

“For the 57.50m span between Pier 10-11, tandem lifting of girders weighing 290 MT was carried out on Ghodbunder Road. Similarly, the 46.00m span on the Thane-Bhiwandi road was completed using a super-lift arrangement due to the 20m crane radius. This achievement underscores the team's technical competence and dedication to timely project completion, setting a benchmark for future phases. Traffic was restored promptly after the operations, and the local community was minimally impacted,” Mukherjee added.

The Mumbai Metro Line 5 project is being carried out in two phases. Phase-I between Thane and Bhiwandi is 12.7 km in length with a total of six elevated metro stations. “Almost 93% of the civil works for Phase I has been completed. While the track work and architectural finishes are in progress. The depot for Metro Line 5 is planned at Kasheli and contractor has started preliminary works at the depot. The sanctioned project completion cost for Metro Line 5 is Rs. 8,417 crore,” a senior MMRDA official said adding, the process of appointing a general consultant for the Phase-2 between Bhiwandi and Kalyan is in progress while the appointment of the civil contractor for construction work of Phase-II is planned subsequently.

The Metro Line 5 will provide inter-connectivity with the ongoing Metro Line 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavli) and the proposed Metro Line 12 (Kalyan-Taloja), apart from the existing Central Railway suburban service.