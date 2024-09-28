 Mumbai: MMRDA Announces Approval Of SRA Scheme For Ambedkar Nagar, Kamraj Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMumbai: MMRDA Announces Approval Of SRA Scheme For Ambedkar Nagar, Kamraj Nagar

Mumbai: MMRDA Announces Approval Of SRA Scheme For Ambedkar Nagar, Kamraj Nagar

The Government of Maharashtra, in its order September 21, 2023, permitted the development of slums in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by forming a joint venture between the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and government bodies such as MHADA, MMRDA, CIDCO and others.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
MMRDA | File Photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), on Saturday, has announced the approval of Rs 8,498 crore Slum Rehabilitation Scheme for Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar.

"This transformative initiative will uplift approximately 17,000 slum dwellers by providing free housing and essential infrastructure, including gardens, health centers, and schools. Over the next 48 months, we aim to enhance living standards and promote sustainable urban development in Mumbai. As we collaborate with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority and other agencies, we're committed to building a more inclusive and vibrant future for our communities," MMRDA tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

Read Also
Mumbai: MMRDA Secures ₹31,673.79 Crore Loan From Power Finance Corporation For Major...
article-image

The Government of Maharashtra, in its order September 21, 2023, permitted the development of slums in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by forming a joint venture between the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and government bodies such as MHADA, MMRDA, CIDCO and others.

Accordingly, the scheme in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar, Ghatkopar (East) on approximately 3.18 lakh square metre of plot has been undertaken by the MMRDA with SRA. The joint venture for the project where around 17,000 families stay, was executed on February 27, 2024 and a deal was signed on March 5, 2024 in the presence of the Chief Minister.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2025: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Massive Hike In Match Fees, Players To Earn ₹7.5 Lakh Per Game
IPL 2025: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Massive Hike In Match Fees, Players To Earn ₹7.5 Lakh Per Game
Mumbai: MMRDA Announces Approval Of SRA Scheme For Ambedkar Nagar, Kamraj Nagar
Mumbai: MMRDA Announces Approval Of SRA Scheme For Ambedkar Nagar, Kamraj Nagar
‘Mera World Hi Cheen Liya’: Adrija Roy Opens Up On Her Breakup, Fans Assume It Is Jhanak’s Krushal Ahuja
‘Mera World Hi Cheen Liya’: Adrija Roy Opens Up On Her Breakup, Fans Assume It Is Jhanak’s Krushal Ahuja
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master's Wife Files Complaint Against Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault, Claims 'She Wanted To Marry Him'
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master's Wife Files Complaint Against Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault, Claims 'She Wanted To Marry Him'

While MMRDA will implement the scheme as a developer, SRA will be the planning authority.

The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar Slum Rehabilitation Scheme sets a benchmark for innovative, sustainable and renewable rehabilitation of slums. As per the agreement, every eligible slum dweller will get 1 BHK residential tenement having 300 sq ft of carpet area free of cost. The scheme is likely to be completed within 48 months.

Read Also
MMRDA Authority Meeting Takes Key Decisions To Enhance Connectivity; Details Of Key Development &...
article-image

Apart from secure and well-planned housing, amenities such as gardens/recreation spaces, anganwadi, health centre, community hall, gymnasium, youth centre, library and society office will also be made available for the slum dwellers. Along with slum rehabilitation, the scheme aims to establish a business district centre.

The scheme is undertaken with a view to develop the surrounding area in a comprehensive manner along with slum rehabilitation. This scheme will enhance the standard of living for slum dwellers and transform the entire neighbourhood while the successful execution of the scheme will set a precedent for future initiatives. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MMRDA Announces Approval Of SRA Scheme For Ambedkar Nagar, Kamraj Nagar

Mumbai: MMRDA Announces Approval Of SRA Scheme For Ambedkar Nagar, Kamraj Nagar

Centre Lifts Ban On Exports Of Non-Basmati White Rice

Centre Lifts Ban On Exports Of Non-Basmati White Rice

Gala Precision Engineering Earnings: Net Profit Rises To ₹62.93 Million; Check More Details Here

Gala Precision Engineering Earnings: Net Profit Rises To ₹62.93 Million; Check More Details Here

Coldplay Concert Chaos: Who Is Ashish Hemrajani? The BookMyShow CEO Summoned Over Allegations Of...

Coldplay Concert Chaos: Who Is Ashish Hemrajani? The BookMyShow CEO Summoned Over Allegations Of...

Nokia To Help Vodafone Idea Bolster Its 4G And 5G Network In India

Nokia To Help Vodafone Idea Bolster Its 4G And 5G Network In India