Mumbai: MMRDA Announces Approval Of SRA Scheme For Ambedkar Nagar, Kamraj Nagar

MMRDA | File Photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), on Saturday, has announced the approval of Rs 8,498 crore Slum Rehabilitation Scheme for Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar.

"This transformative initiative will uplift approximately 17,000 slum dwellers by providing free housing and essential infrastructure, including gardens, health centers, and schools. Over the next 48 months, we aim to enhance living standards and promote sustainable urban development in Mumbai. As we collaborate with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority and other agencies, we're committed to building a more inclusive and vibrant future for our communities," MMRDA tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Government of Maharashtra, in its order September 21, 2023, permitted the development of slums in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by forming a joint venture between the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and government bodies such as MHADA, MMRDA, CIDCO and others.

Accordingly, the scheme in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar, Ghatkopar (East) on approximately 3.18 lakh square metre of plot has been undertaken by the MMRDA with SRA. The joint venture for the project where around 17,000 families stay, was executed on February 27, 2024 and a deal was signed on March 5, 2024 in the presence of the Chief Minister.

While MMRDA will implement the scheme as a developer, SRA will be the planning authority.

The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar Slum Rehabilitation Scheme sets a benchmark for innovative, sustainable and renewable rehabilitation of slums. As per the agreement, every eligible slum dweller will get 1 BHK residential tenement having 300 sq ft of carpet area free of cost. The scheme is likely to be completed within 48 months.

Apart from secure and well-planned housing, amenities such as gardens/recreation spaces, anganwadi, health centre, community hall, gymnasium, youth centre, library and society office will also be made available for the slum dwellers. Along with slum rehabilitation, the scheme aims to establish a business district centre.

The scheme is undertaken with a view to develop the surrounding area in a comprehensive manner along with slum rehabilitation. This scheme will enhance the standard of living for slum dwellers and transform the entire neighbourhood while the successful execution of the scheme will set a precedent for future initiatives.