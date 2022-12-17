e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Bandh: Shiv Sena's Shinde faction, Hindu organizations observe shutdown; receives mild response

Thane Bandh: Shiv Sena's Shinde faction, Hindu organizations observe shutdown; receives mild response

The bandh was announced by Rajesh More, city president of the faction along with the traders association, saints associated with Warkari, rickshaw unions, and some other organizations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Thane Bandh | Twitter
Thane: Warkari community along with several Hindu organisations called for Thane bandh on Saturday, Dec 17 to protest against the controversial statements made by Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction leader Sushma Andhare remarks on Warkaris. Along with Hindutva organizations, the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction have also participated in the bandh to protest against the Shiv Sena leaders.

According to times of India report, the bandh call received mild response, even though many shops were closed in many places in Thane in the morning, other establishments were functioning normally.

Transport services were partially affected, as the roads were deserted in many places as majority autos stayed off roads. No untoward incidents occured around the city.

The bandh was announced by Rajesh More, city president of the faction, in a joint press conference along with the traders association, saints associated with Warkari, rickshaw unions, and some other organizations.

