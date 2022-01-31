Thane: Badlapur Police in search of two people who threw chilli powder on jeweler and robbed gold ornaments

Thane: The Badlapur West police in Thane are in search of two people who threw chilli powder on a jeweler and robbed gold ornaments worth Rs 3.90 lakhs. The police have formed four teams to trace the accused who came wearing a mask and cap in the shop and fled away on an motorcycle.

The police said the complainant is identified as Sakharam Chaudhary, 50, who owns Milan jewelry at shop number 2, in Vishaka apartment, in Badlapur West. The police said the incident took place on January 30, in-between 5 pm to 5:15 pm. "Chaudhary in his statement to police said an unknown person came to his shop and asked to show jewelry displayed in the shop. The accused asked to show five gold chains and two biscuits totaling 83 grams worth Rs 3.90 lakhs," said a police officer from Badlapur west police station.

The police said Chaudhary removed the jeweleries from the display and keeping in an tray from the counter he showed it to the accused as per his demand. "The accused then again ask Chaudhary to show him an gold ring. As soon as Chaudhary removed the ring and turn around. The accused who was carry some chilli powder. Threw it on Chaudhary who started rubbing off his eyes to get control of the itching. The accused taking all the jewelries moved out of the shop. To sit on a motorcycle with another accused who was waiting on a motorcycle. They fled away on the motorcycle towards Ulhasnagar," said a police officer.

A case has been registered at Badlapur west police station under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police sources said the accused that entered the shop was wearing a mask and a cap. While, the other was waiting outside wearing a helmet. They are captured in the CCTV footage. The police team are scrutinizing the CCTV footage from the locality to get details about where they came from and went too.

Prashant Mohite, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4, Ulhasnagar said, "We have registered a case against two people and have started the investigation. We have formed four different teams to trace the accused involved in the robbery," added Mohite.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 11:05 PM IST