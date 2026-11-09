 Thane Athlete Shaurya Ambure Wins Bronze At Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, Sets New National Record In 100m Hurdles | VIDEO
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Thane Athlete Shaurya Ambure Wins Bronze At Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, Sets New National Record In 100m Hurdles | VIDEO

Thane athlete Shaurya Ambure won bronze in the women's 100-metre hurdles at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, clocking 13.59 seconds to set a national record and surpass the previous mark of 13.70 seconds. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and district officials congratulated her on the achievement.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, November 09, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Thane Athlete Shaurya Ambure Wins Bronze At Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, Sets New National Record In 100m Hurdles | VIDEO
Shaurya Ambure celebrates a historic international achievement after setting a new national mark in the 100m hurdles | File Photo

Thane, November 9, 2026: Bringing pride to Thane district and the country, young athlete Shaurya Ambure has scripted history by winning a bronze medal in the women's 100-metre hurdles event at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Delivering an impressive performance on the international stage, Shaurya clocked 13.59 seconds to secure the bronze medal and set a new national record.

In a thrilling and closely contested race, Shaurya not only clinched a podium finish but also broke the previous national record of 13.70 seconds, establishing a new benchmark in the event.

Her remarkable achievement has brought recognition to Thane at the international level and marks a significant milestone in Indian athletics.

Family Background And Achievement

Daughter of senior police officer Avinash Ambure and Rupali Ambure, Shaurya's success is the result of her determination, discipline and sustained hard work. Her achievement has sparked celebrations across Thane, with residents and sports enthusiasts expressing pride in her historic performance.

Congratulations From District Leaders

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with public representatives from the district, District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, District Sports Officer Suvarna Bartakke, the district administration and sports enthusiasts, congratulated Shaurya on her outstanding accomplishment.

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They also extended their best wishes for her bright future and continued success in athletics, expressing hope that she will achieve many more milestones and bring further laurels to the country.

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