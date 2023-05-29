 Thane: At least 10 injured in collision between truck and bus on Mumbai-Nashik highway
Thane: At least 10 injured in collision between truck and bus on Mumbai-Nashik highway

The injured have been admitted to hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
Thane: At least 10 injured in collision between truck and bus on Mumbai-Nashik highway | ANI

Thane: At least 10 people are feared injured after a bus collided with a truck on Mumbai-Nashik highway in Malshej Ghat in Thane Rural district on Monday. The injured have been admitted to hospital.

(more details awaited)

