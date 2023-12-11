Thane: Ashutosh Dumbare Appointed As New Police Commissioner

ADGP Ashutosh Dumbare now appointed as Thane Police Commissioner | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Government in the midst of the winter session of the state assembly issued orders appointing state intelligence department (SID) commissioner 1994 IPS ADGP Ashutosh Dumbare as the new Thane Police Commissioner replacing the incumbent 1990 IPS Jaijeet Singh.

The low profile unassuming ADGP Ashutosh Dumbare was posted to SID commissioner in September 2020 and previously posted as ADGP Anti Corruption Bureau and Joint Commissioner Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai Police.

He had previous stint as joint commissioner of Thane Police in 2016 and handled several high profile cases including the suicide of builder Suraj Parmar and

Jaijeet Singh was appointed Thane Police Chief in May 2021 by the Uddhav Thackeray led MVA government and was promoted to DGP rank in April 2023 and continued to hold the reigns of Thane Police even after the regime change in Maharahstra enjoying rue confidence of the new CM Eknath Shinde.

Incidentally the current chief minister Eknath Shinde also represents Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane in the state legislative assembly.