Thane: 'Anand Dighe Worked To Alleviate People's Suffering,' Says Shinde

Thane: “Dharmaveer Anand Dighe worked to alleviate suffering of others,” said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday during 'bhoomipujan' of a cancer hospital named after Dighe in Thane. The event was attended by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, among other dignitaries. The construction of the hospital inched closer to reality owing to concerted efforts of Tata Memorial Centre, Thane Municipal Corporation and Jito Trust.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said that the moment was “very precious” for him as the hospital has been named after his mentor. “Along with medication, blessings and prayers are also needed. Happiness (Anand) is in the name of this hospital. We are among those who consider society's sorrow as our sorrow. State-of-the-art facilities will be provided to this hospital. The government will extend all kinds of help. We still celebrate December 31 by donating blood. This tradition was started by Dighe saheb. We are what we are because of him.”

Anand Dighe's legacy is being carried forward by Shinde: Fadnavis

Fadnavis also held Dighe in high regard. He said, “Dharmaveer Anand Dighe was seen as a leader who served people more than politicking. His legacy is being carried forward by Shinde. With Jito Trust and the Jain community behind him, the CM does not lack resources.” Highlighting the hospital's need, he further said that there is a huge increase in the number of cancer patients across India while underlining that this disease is the second largest killer disease in the world.

Bhagwat said, “The need of the hour is better education and health. There is a lack of facilities in our country. A cancer hospital is a must-have in the present times. The ailments are a result of changing lifestyle and psychosomatic diseases. It is necessary to have a cancer hospital in the state that is accessible and affordable to all.”

He exhorted people to 'seva karya' or service to others. “When the whole world was defeated by Covid, everyone stood together against India. The influential as well as common people are doing good work for the society and the country with selfless spirit. In the near future, our country will surely become a guiding beacon for the world.”

