Thane: Ambernath Citizens Forum members demand cancellation of IAS Mundhe's transfer, submit 1555 protest letters

The citizens from Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan & Ulhasnagar Thane district has earlier started protest against sudden transfer of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe from health department Maharashtra and they will continue it if Mundhe is not reinstated.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe |
Thane: The Ambernath Citizens Forum (ACF) members on Monday, December 12 went to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's CMO office at Mantralaya and submitted around 1,555 number of protest letters to the concerned officer and demanded the cancellation of transfer of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe.

Satyajit Burman, a social activist who heads Ambernath Citizens Forum said, " We the citizens of Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Badlapur and Thane were shocked to see that Tukaram Mundhe was transferred within a short span of two months without any valid reason. Now he has been appointed as a CEO of Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan and we just want to ask the government officials that is the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan post is more important than the health department Maharashtra for officer like Tukaram Mundhe."

