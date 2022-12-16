Thane: Ambernath Citizens Forum members demand cancellation of IAS Mundhe's transfer, submit 1555 protest letters

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe |

Thane: The Ambernath Citizens Forum (ACF) members on Monday, December 12 went to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's CMO office at Mantralaya and submitted around 1,555 number of protest letters to the concerned officer and demanded the cancellation of transfer of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe.

The citizens from Ambernath, Badlapur, Kalyan & Ulhasnagar Thane district has earlier started protest against sudden transfer of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe from health department Maharashtra and they will continue it if Mundhe is not reinstated.

Satyajit Burman, a social activist who heads Ambernath Citizens Forum said, " We the citizens of Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Badlapur and Thane were shocked to see that Tukaram Mundhe was transferred within a short span of two months without any valid reason. Now he has been appointed as a CEO of Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan and we just want to ask the government officials that is the Shirdi Sai Baba Sansthan post is more important than the health department Maharashtra for officer like Tukaram Mundhe."

Burman further added, "The citizens of Maharashtra within two months have noticed a big changes in the state health department during Tukaram Mundhe tenure. However, the sudden transfer of Mundhe has put the citizens life in danger. Earlier most of the government hospital was not giving treatment to high risk patients. We have bunch of evidence which we have already forwarded to the concerned department for action. During pandemic time many citizens lost their lives due to the paralysed medical system in the state of Maharashtra and the reason we require good & strict IAS officers like Tukaram Mundhe to improve the health system in Maharashtra to save the life of citizens."

"We requested the concerned officers at CMO office to cancel the transfer order of Tukaram Mundhe dated 29th November, 2022 and reinstate him again in the health department of Maharashtra. Failing to comply with the request the citizens of Thane district will boycott the upcoming municipal corporation elections and will continue to protest further" informed Burman.