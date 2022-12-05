Thane: Citizens root for health dept officer | Signature campaign started to protest IAS officer Mundhe’s transfer

Thane: The citizens' forum from Ambernath, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar and Kalyan have together initiated a signature campaign to protest the arbitrary transfer of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe from Maharashtra State Health Department in just two months. The signature campaign started on Saturday, December 3 and will continue till December 6 from 7pm to 9pm at Shivaji Chowk in Ambernath.

The members of the citizens forum feel that Tukaram Mundhe is being given a punishment transfer for acting against the corporate lobby in the health department.

“We have initiated the signature campaign to protest the arbitrary transfer of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe. The campaign started on December 3, and will continue till December 6, at Shivaji Chowk in Ambernath. We are aiming at getting 5,000 signatures and also planning to mail around 1 lakh letters to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to stop the transfer of honest officer Mundhe,” Satyajit Burman, social activist from Ambernath and founder of Ambernath Citizens Forum (AMF) told FPJ.

“On Saturday in just two hours from 7pm to 9pm we received some around 600 signatures. Also it is not just a signature on the banner but people are drafting letters urging the chief minister to cancel the transfer order. We think that the decision of transferring the honest officer from the state health department in just two months for doing good work would have been taken under pressure from the corporate lobby,” Burman added.

“We will write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that if an honest officer like Tukaram Mundhe is transferred for doing his duty with dedication, then in future no officer will perform his duty honestly. Mundhe did no wrong in taking action against the corrupt officials in the health department. In just two months he has done excellent work and we want him to continue. We will discuss the matter with an advocate and approach the High Court,” said Burman.

Tukaram Mundhe has been transferred 19 times from various organisations due to his no-nonsense approach in administration.

Read Also Mumbai: Man with rare fatal disorder gets lease of life