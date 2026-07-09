Thane: Amazon Rejects Allegations Over Proposed Balkum Data Centre, Cites Regulatory Compliance

Amazon said its proposed Balkum data centre complies with environmental approvals and will not draw potable water for cooling | File Photo

Thane, July 8, 2026: Amazon has officially dismissed allegations raised by Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Mhaske regarding its proposed data centre project in Balkum, Thane.

MP Mhaske recently submitted a memorandum demanding an immediate stay on construction, citing citizen protests and accusing the tech giant of unauthorised tree felling exceeding civic permissions.

Amazon Responds To Allegations

Pushing back against these claims, an Amazon spokesperson clarified that all tree felling on site strictly complies with the law under a valid permit issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

To mitigate the environmental impact, Amazon stated that it is actively planting native trees on site for every tree removed. The company emphasised that its environmental clearances are fully intact and transparently available on the government's PARIVESH portal.

Company Addresses Civic Concerns

Addressing local concerns regarding public infrastructure strain, Amazon strongly denied that the data centre would drain community resources. Local housing societies expressed fears of acute water shortages and grid failures.

However, Amazon countered that the facility will draw electricity through its own dedicated high-voltage substation planned with the utility, entirely bypassing the residential distribution grid.

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Furthermore, the spokesperson firmly debunked concerns over localised water exploitation. Amazon clarified that it does not use water for cooling in its Indian data centres, meaning the Thane facility will not divert any of the community's drinking or potable water.

Touting its "water positive" status in India, the tech giant reasserted its holistic approach to minimising energy consumption while upholding the highest health, safety, and environmental standards.

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