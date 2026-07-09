 Thane: Amazon Rejects Allegations Over Proposed Balkum Data Centre, Cites Regulatory Compliance
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Amazon Rejects Allegations Over Proposed Balkum Data Centre, Cites Regulatory Compliance

Thane: Amazon Rejects Allegations Over Proposed Balkum Data Centre, Cites Regulatory Compliance

Amazon has rejected allegations over its proposed Balkum data centre in Thane, saying tree felling is being carried out under valid civic permissions and environmental clearances. The company said the facility will use a dedicated power substation and will not use potable water for cooling, addressing concerns raised by local residents and an MP.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, July 09, 2026, 02:13 AM IST
Thane: Amazon Rejects Allegations Over Proposed Balkum Data Centre, Cites Regulatory Compliance
Amazon said its proposed Balkum data centre complies with environmental approvals and will not draw potable water for cooling | File Photo

Thane, July 8, 2026: Amazon has officially dismissed allegations raised by Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Mhaske regarding its proposed data centre project in Balkum, Thane.

MP Mhaske recently submitted a memorandum demanding an immediate stay on construction, citing citizen protests and accusing the tech giant of unauthorised tree felling exceeding civic permissions.

Amazon Responds To Allegations

Pushing back against these claims, an Amazon spokesperson clarified that all tree felling on site strictly complies with the law under a valid permit issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

To mitigate the environmental impact, Amazon stated that it is actively planting native trees on site for every tree removed. The company emphasised that its environmental clearances are fully intact and transparently available on the government's PARIVESH portal.

Company Addresses Civic Concerns

Addressing local concerns regarding public infrastructure strain, Amazon strongly denied that the data centre would drain community resources. Local housing societies expressed fears of acute water shortages and grid failures.

However, Amazon countered that the facility will draw electricity through its own dedicated high-voltage substation planned with the utility, entirely bypassing the residential distribution grid.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane MP Naresh Mhaske Demands Immediate Halt On Amazon Data Center, Citing Illegal Tree Felling And...
Thane MP Naresh Mhaske Demands Immediate Halt On Amazon Data Center, Citing Illegal Tree Felling And...

Furthermore, the spokesperson firmly debunked concerns over localised water exploitation. Amazon clarified that it does not use water for cooling in its Indian data centres, meaning the Thane facility will not divert any of the community's drinking or potable water.

Touting its "water positive" status in India, the tech giant reasserted its holistic approach to minimising energy consumption while upholding the highest health, safety, and environmental standards.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source