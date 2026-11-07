Thane: 'All Out 5000' Emerges Loudest In Firecracker Testing At 111.8 Decibels; 19 Varieties Tested

MPCB officials test the noise intensity of 19 firecracker varieties in Thane ahead of Diwali, with 'All Out 5000' recording the highest decibel level | Representational image

Thane, November 7, 2026: Ahead of Diwali, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) conducted a sound testing initiative in Thane to evaluate the noise intensity of 19 different types of firecrackers available in the market.

The tests, carried out on Thursday night in an open ground at Wagle Estate under the High Court's directives, aimed to monitor decibel levels and ensure compliance with environmental and safety regulations.

Key Findings From Sound Testing

The Loudest Firecracker: Among the 19 varieties tested, 'All Out 5000' registered the highest noise level, peaking at 111.8 decibels (dB).

The Quietest Firecracker: Conversely, 'Kurvi Chimni' (a long bomb) recorded the lowest sound intensity at 74.4 decibels.

Regulatory Limits: Regulations strictly prohibit the sale and use of firecrackers that exceed a noise level of 125 decibels. Officials confirmed that while tests were conducted to check compliance, any crackers generating noise above the 125 dB threshold remain strictly banned.

Officials Present During Testing

The testing process was conducted in the presence of key officials, including representatives from the Thane Municipal Corporation's Pollution Control Cell, the Wagle Estate Police, MPCB authorities and various social organisations.

Also Watch:

Festive Buzz At Kopri Firecracker Market

With Diwali approaching, local markets are witnessing a significant surge in customer footfall. The Kopri firecracker market, in particular, is adorned with stalls featuring a diverse array of festive items, ranging from sparklers (fuljhadi), flower pots (chakri) and rockets to colourful aerial displays, rope bombs (sutli bomb) and multi-variety sound crackers. Large crowds continue to flock to the market to purchase celebratory items for the festival.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/