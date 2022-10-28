Thane: Air quality during Diwali worst in three years | Representative Image

Thane: The city's air quality went for a toss during Diwali this year as the government lifted all pandemic-related restrictions. According to Thane Municipal Corporation's Pollution Control Department, the pollution increased by 4 percent while the noise pollution increased by a mammoth 24 percent on October 24 [Lakshmi Pujan].

The air quality recorded in the city was 197 on Monday as compared to the AQ of 189 recorded during the festival last year. Meanwhile, the noise decibels was reported around 89 as compared to last year's 69 decibels.

According to the air quality index of India AQ above 101 until 200 comes under level "poor" and it could cause slight discomfort and difficulty in breathing.

The highest concentration of particulate matter (245 µg/m³) was reported in the city on Diwali. The level of Nitorgen's oxides (56 µg/m³) and Sulphur Dioxide (29 µg/m³) was also higher, according to the data provided by TMC.

See the chart here

TMC Pollution Control Department shared data chart of the noise pollution levels, air quality | TMC

CEO says pollution rise partly due to heavy temperature

A team consisting of Chief Environment officer Manisha Pradhan, Deputy environment officer Vidya Sawant and junior chemist Nirmiti Salgaonkar inspected the air quality and noise pollution levels.

Pradhan, while talking to the press said, "Citizens celebrated Diwali with much fervour; there was also an increase in the number of firecrackers burst during the period. When compared to the air quality during Diwali 2021, air pollution levels increased by 4 percent and noise levels increased by 24 percent during Diwali 2022."

She further stated that the increase partly was caused because of the reduced temperature and added that heavy air increases pollution.