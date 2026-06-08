Thane: Agriculture Secretary Parimal Singh Visits Shahapur Tribal Belt; Pushes Farmer ID Drive, Reviews Sustainable Farming Practices

Parimal Singh Interacts With Shahapur Farmers While Reviewing AgriStack Registration And Natural Farming Initiatives In Tribal Areas | File Photo

Thane, June 8: In a major push towards digitising agricultural services and expanding the reach of government welfare schemes, Maharashtra Agriculture Secretary Parimal Singh visited the tribal pockets of Shahapur taluka and reviewed the implementation of the Centre’s AgriStack Farmer ID initiative, while also assessing sustainable and natural farming practices adopted by local farmers.

During the visit, Singh interacted directly with farmers, particularly beneficiaries holding land under the Forest Rights Act, and assured them that eligible forest rights holders would now be brought under the AgriStack framework through the issuance of Farmer IDs.

Officials said the registration has become mandatory for availing benefits under various agricultural schemes, including the Centre’s flagship PM-Kisan programme.

According to the Agriculture Department, Farmer ID registration was earlier limited to farmers possessing 7/12 land records. However, following the verification of forest land claims by the Tribal Research and Training Institute (TRTI), Pune, data relating to eligible forest rights holders has now been integrated with the AgriStack portal, paving the way for their inclusion in the national agricultural database.

The administration has urged all eligible farmers, including forest land beneficiaries, to complete their registration at the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) or through special enrolment camps being organised jointly by the Agriculture and Revenue Departments across villages.

Direct interaction with farmers

The visit, conducted under the state government's “Direct Dialogue With Farmers” initiative, saw Singh engage with cultivators on challenges faced during Farmer ID registration and seek feedback on issues affecting agricultural operations in the region.

He also held discussions on preparations for the upcoming Kharif and Rabi seasons and reviewed the implementation of various agricultural schemes aimed at improving farm productivity and sustainability.

Prior to visiting Shahapur, the Agriculture Secretary inspected the District Soil Survey and Soil Testing Laboratory in Thane. He reviewed laboratory operations and discussed measures to ensure the timely issuance of accurate Soil Health Cards to farmers.

Singh emphasised the importance of balanced fertiliser use based on soil health recommendations and directed officials to intensify awareness campaigns so that farmers adopt scientific nutrient management practices.

Praise for farmer producer group

A key highlight of the tour was Singh’s visit to the Jai Bhavani Rice Farmer Producer Group at Kharivali, established under the Agriculture Department and supported through the Paani Foundation Farmer Cup initiative.

The Secretary reviewed several innovative activities undertaken by the group, including the preparation of natural agricultural inputs such as Gokrupa Amrut and Jeevamrut, adoption of the Saguna Rice Technique (SRT) for paddy cultivation, and collective procurement of paddy seeds by member farmers.

Impressed by the group's efforts, Singh commended the farmers for embracing cost-effective, eco-friendly and sustainable farming methods that reduce dependence on chemical inputs while improving productivity.

Field demonstrations reviewed

As part of the field visit, Singh also inspected the farm of progressive farmer Manoj Hard, where he examined innovative water conservation and productivity-enhancing interventions.

The Secretary reviewed a borewell recharge system developed to improve groundwater sustainability and observed raised-bed cultivation techniques under the SRT model, which are designed to optimise water use and enhance crop performance.

Officials said the Secretary appreciated the farmer’s experimental approach and encouraged wider adoption of such practices among cultivators facing water-related challenges.

Senior officials present

Several senior officials from the Agriculture Department accompanied Singh during the visit, including Ankush Mane, Director of Horticulture; Shivaji Amle, Divisional Joint Director of Agriculture, Konkan Division; Rameshwar Pache, District Superintendent Agriculture Officer and ATMA Project Director, Thane; Vinayak Pawar, ATMA Project Director, Palghar; Vandana Shinde, District Superintendent Agriculture Officer, Raigad; Manali Tambade, Deputy Project Director, ATMA; Ashish Balgude, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, Kalyan; and Kumar Jadhav, Taluka Agriculture Officer, Shahapur.

A large number of local farmers, agriculture officials and field staff also participated in the programme.

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The Agriculture Department reiterated its appeal to farmers to complete their Farmer ID registration at the earliest and make use of government schemes. Farmers were also encouraged to adopt balanced fertiliser application based on Soil Health Card recommendations and increase the use of natural farm inputs prepared at the farm level to promote sustainable agriculture.

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