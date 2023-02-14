Thane: Agriculture officer caught taking bribe of ₹25,000 for renewing license to sell fetilizer; booked 

Representative Image

Thane: An agriculture officer from the Agriculture department office at Wagle Estate in Thane has been booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday, February 14, for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20,000, said an officer from ACB on Tuesday.

Vijay Arun Tupsaundarya posted at the Agriculture Department Office at Wagle Estate in Thane allegedly demanded ₹25,000 from the complainant for the new fertilizer selling license after his old license was canceled. The officer later settled the deal at ₹20,000.

The complainant approached the Wagle Estate police station on Tuesday, February 14 and a case was registered against the accused.

Ashwini Patil, Deputy Superintendent, ACB, Thane said, " After receiving the information from Wagle Estate police station the ACB, Thane team laid a trap at the Agriculture Department Office at Wagle Estate in Thane and caught the accused while he was accepting ₹20,000 from the complainant. We have booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)