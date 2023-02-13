Thane Lok Adalat settles 48,988 cases amounting to Rs128.07 crore

Representative image |

Thane: The National Lok Adalat held in Thane has settled 48,988 pending cases amounting to Rs128.07 crore, a District Legal Services Authority official said on Sunday.

The most number of cases were settled under the Negotiable Instruments Act, amounting to Rs47.32 crore, or 36.95% of all cases, said DLSA secretary Ishwar Suryavanshi.

"This was followed by settlements worth Rs35.07 crore in MACT cases, and Rs12.87 crore in cases under the revenue department. The amounts were Rs6.78 crore and Rs4.96 crore for cases under power and water supply departments," he informed.

"Of the 2,29,589 matters that were taken up at the Lok Adalat on Saturday, 48,988 were settled. Thane led with settlements worth Rs47.89 crore, followed by Rs30.97 crore for Ulhasnagar and Rs11.30 crore for Belapur," he said.

The settlement included one of Rs73 lakh between Vilas Mhatre and an insurance firm in a 2014 accident case at Kalyan panel, one of the 88 panels set up as part of the Lok Adalat, an official said.

