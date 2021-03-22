Thane: After a year of pandemic, TMC, KDMC put strict guidelines in place as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Thane: A year after the lockdown, nothing has changed for Thanekars. As numbers of daily positive cases soar in the city has again lead to stricter guidelines in areas under Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

With the strict guidelines for commercial establishments in place, even the hawkers and street vendors have been restricted to operate after a certain time limit and on weekends they are strictly prohibited to run their business in the KDMC area.

The above guidelines have been issued considering the spike in the number of daily positive cases in both cities. On Monday, too, KDMC has recorded 686 new positive cases. Meanwhile, Thane recorded 590 new cases on Monday.