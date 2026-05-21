Thane Administration Geared Up For Legislative Council Polls; District Collector Urges Strict Adherence To Model Code Of Conduct | Representation Image

Thane: The administrative machinery in Thane is fully prepared for the upcoming biennial election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Thane Local Authorities' constituency, District Collector and Chief Election Officer Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal announced.

Following the release of the official election itinerary by the Election Commission of India, Dr. Panchal chaired a high-level meeting with key representatives of various political parties from the Thane and Palghar districts at the Collectorate’s committee hall. During the briefing, he strictly appealed to all political entities to cooperate with the administration and strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct to ensure a transparent and fair polling process.

The Thane constituency is among the 16 local authorities' seats across Maharashtra scheduled for polls. While District Collector Dr. Panchal is personally supervising the entire electoral layout, Resident Deputy Collector Dr. Sandip Mane has been designated as the Assistant Election Officer to manage the operational execution.

Official Election Schedule (2026)

Dr. Panchal detailed the legal phases and statutory timeline for the upcoming election as follows:

Electoral Milestone Scheduled Date / Time

Issue of Official Notification May 25, 2026

Last Date for Filing Nominations June 01, 2026

Scrutiny of Nominations June 02, 2026

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidature June 04, 2026

Date of Polling June 18, 2026 (8:00 AM to 4:00 PM)

Counting of Votes & Declaration of Results June 22, 2026

Completion of Election Process June 25, 2026

Constituency Demographics and Arrangements

Providing insights into the geographical and political composition of the constituency, the District Collector noted that the Thane Local Authorities' seat encompasses 20 local self-government bodies across the twin districts of Thane and Palghar.

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A total of 1,064 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election. This electoral college comprises directly elected mayors, presidents of municipal councils, grassroots elected representatives, and co-opted corporators of various municipal corporations, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats.

To facilitate smooth and accessible voting, the administration has finalized 18 polling stations across the region. Reiterating the state mechanism's readiness, Dr. Panchal emphasized that the administration remains resolutely committed to conducting the elections in a completely fearless, just, and transparent environment.

The strategic meeting saw attendance from senior administrative officials and top-tier office-bearers of prominent political parties active in the Thane and Palghar regions.

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