Beyond 50 And Above 8,000 Metres: Thane PI Dwarka Dokhe Scales History As Khaki Meets The Himalayas

Thane: Breaking barriers of both altitude and age, Woman Police Inspector Dwarka Dokhe of the Thane City Police has carved her name into Indian mountaineering history. By summiting the treacherous Mt. Dhaulagiri (8,167m) on April 18, 2026, the 50-plus officer became the first Maharashtrian woman—and the first in her state’s police force—to conquer four of the world’s fourteen 8,000-metre peaks, all within a stunning two-year window.

Dokhe’s late-stage tryst with extreme mountaineering began not from a lifelong passion, but from the pages of literature. At age 42, reading the Marathi book Saad Deti Himshikhare and the biography of legendary double-amputee climber Mark Inglis radically shifted her perspective. She began trekking, gradually trading the safety of local trails for the lethal, sub-zero realities of the Himalayas.

"Trekking was not initially my passion," PI Dokhe shared. "But reading those books changed my outlook entirely. I started climbing at 42, and to achieve these goals today makes me incredibly proud. Throughout this journey, the Thane Police Commissioner and the DGP have been immense pillars of support."

Her historic streak began on May 22, 2024, when she conquered Mt. Everest, famously removing her oxygen mask at the summit to sing the National Anthem. Over the next eighteen months, she scaled Mt. Lhotse and Mt. Manaslu, reciting "Vande Mataram" and "Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza" at their respective apexes, transforming extreme physical feats into deeply personal acts of patriotism.

Also Watch:

Her recent ascent of Mt. Dhaulagiri, the notorious "White Mountain," tested her limits. Battling howling winds and temperatures below minus 40 degrees Celsius, Dokhe achieved the summit but suffered severe frostbite. Currently recovering steadily at INS Ashwini Hospital in Mumbai, her resolve remains untouched. Looking ahead, she already aims to sing Veer Savarkar's iconic poetry atop her next Himalayan peak.

Supported heavily by top brass including DGP Sadanand Date and Thane CP Ashutosh Dumbre, Dokhe’s name has been forwarded for prestigious state honours. Her journey stands as a powerful testament to the force: proving that retirement is merely a perspective, and the highest peaks are conquered first by the mind.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/