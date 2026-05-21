Mumbai: Parsi-Zoroastrian Community Marks 200th Humbandagi At Historic Bhikha Behram Well In Churchgate

Members of the Parsi-Zoroastrian community gather at Bhikha Behram Well in Churchgate to celebrate the 200th Humbandagi and promote cultural fellowship | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, May 21: Members of the Parsi-Zoroastrian community gathered at the historic Bhikha Behram Well at Churchgate on Thursday to mark the 200th Humbandagi, a significant milestone in the community’s tradition of collective prayer and fellowship.

The special Humbandagi coincided with the 13th Foundation Day of XYZ (Xtremely Young Zoroastrians), an organisation dedicated to fostering togetherness, camaraderie and cultural values among young members of the community.

The group works towards nurturing children into responsible individuals while instilling Zoroastrian values through fellowship, prayer and service-oriented activities.

Jashan ceremony performed by children and families

As part of the celebrations, a Jashan ceremony was held at 4.30 pm and was performed by XYZ children, senior members and parents.

The communal Humbandagi followed at 5.30 pm, drawing devotees and families to the heritage-listed well, which holds immense religious and cultural significance for Parsis in Mumbai.

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Tradition of prayer and fellowship celebrated

Humbandagi, or communal prayers, are traditionally conducted for health, peace and the well-being of society.

The event also highlighted the continuing efforts of younger generations to preserve and promote Zoroastrian traditions and heritage in the city.

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