Navroz 2026: Parsi Community Marks New Year With Prayers At Agiary; Visuals from Dadar Surface | WATCH

Mumbai: The Parsi community celebrated Navroz on Saturday with enthusiasm across Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar Parsi Colony showed Parsis marking the New Year with traditional customs and gatherings, offering prayers at Rustom Framna Agiary.

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Navroz is one of the most significant festivals for Parsis. Navroz means "new day" in Persian, and it is celebrated on the first day of spring, marking the beginning of the new year for the Parsis and other people of Iranian descent.

On the ocassion of the festival, several leaders extended their heartfel wishes to the Parsi community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed greetings to the people and prayed for a year filled with prosperity and joy. "Greetings on the special occasion of Navroz. Praying for a year filled with prosperity and joy. May everyone be healthy and may all aspirations be realised. Navroz Mubarak!," Modi wrote in his post on X.

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Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also wished everyone a joyful and prosperous new beginning.

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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also extended her wishes and wrote, "Navroz Mubarak! May the spirit of this beautiful festival fill your life with peace, happiness, and renewed hope. As we celebrate new beginnings, may this Navroz bring prosperity, success, and positivity into your journey. Wishing you and your loved ones a year full of growth, good health, and endless happiness"

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