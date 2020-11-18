Thane: Additional bus services to compensate for railway mega block at Kalyan's Patripul

Thane: Following the mega block for the girder launching of Patripul rail overbridge (ROB) in Kalyan, around 125 additional bus services will be jointly operated by State transport, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) and Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) for the convenience of the commuters, during railway mega block between Kalyan-Dombilvli.

To carry the launching of 76.67 metre long open web girder across the railway track for new Patripul bridge, the Central Railway (CR) has announced 4 days mega block between Kalyan-Dombivli railway route.

"The block of 4 hours each on November 21and 22 and 3 hours each on November 28 and 29, for the girders launching has been scheduled by CR. The first block on November 21, will be carried between 10:15 am to 2:15 pm and on November 22, between 9:50 am to 2:50 pm. While, the exact block timings on November 28 and 39 are yet to be announced by CR," informed senior official from CR, Mumbai.

Hence, to provide alternative transport facility, the additional bus services will be run jointly by state transport, Thane and Kalyan civic body, on November 21 and 22, during the block hours.

"The additional bus services of around 125 buses will be jointly running by ST, KDMT and TMT. Among these 125 services; 80 will be functional by ST, 25 by KDMT and 20 TMT. The ST bus services will ply between Thane to Kalyan-Dombivli and Kalyan-Dombivli to Mantralay (Mumbai), while KDMT services will be running between Kalyan to Dombivli, Badlapur and Titwala and the TMT services will be plying Thane to Kalyan-Dombivli," said Sandeep Bhosale, KDMT depot manager.

"The additional bus services has been scheduled on the above mentioned routes following the directions from Thans collectorate," added KDMT official.

Following the girder launching, the construction of new patripul ROB carried by MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) is likely to be completed by end of this December.

The old Patripul bridge was demolished in 2018 after announcing unsafe following the structural audit report of IIT-B. Since then the traffic movement on this ROB connecting Kalyan-Dombivli-Shilphata-Navi Mumbai is plying with one-way traffic through new Bridge adjacent to the old (Patripul) one. Hence, this creates a bottle neck due to huge traffic snarls on this route, causing inconvenience to the commuters.