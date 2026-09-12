Thane Activists Protest Biodiversity Park Plan, Oppose ₹3,700-Crore TDR For 193 Acres Of Forest Land Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park | File photo

Thane: Environmental activists and local residents staged a public demonstration near the main entrance of Tikuji-ni-Wadi on Saturday morning, protesting the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) proposed Biodiversity Park on land adjacent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Operating under the banner of the "Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park" movement, demonstrators demanded that the contested forest land remain permanently under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Forest Department and called for an immediate halt to the allocation of Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

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The peaceful assembly, led by civic activists Swapnil Mahindrakar and Vijay Ranjane, drew participation from local citizen groups, including members of the Hari Om Trekkers. Protesters raised slogans such as "Save the forest, save Thane's breath" and "Save the national park, preserve nature's heritage," pledging to prevent any commercial exploitation, unregulated construction, or encroachment within the ecologically sensitive zone.

At the core of the controversy is a 193-acre parcel of land at the foothills of SGNP in the Chitalsar-Manpada area. Activists alleged that despite the land remaining under Forest Department control for over five decades following its acquisition under the Maharashtra Private Forests (Acquisition) Act, the TMC designated the area for a civic "Biodiversity Park" reservation. Protesters further raised serious allegations regarding the issuance of TDR worth approximately ₹3,700 crore to a private firm in exchange for the property.

Speaking at the rally, campaign leader Swapnil Mahindrakar stressed that the dispute extends far beyond administrative boundaries:

> "This forest land is not merely a matter of administrative jurisdiction or financial transactions—it is directly linked to the ecological future of Thane city. Allowing commercial reservations or private TDR handouts on land that acts as the green lungs of our region threatens the entire wildlife habitat surrounding Sanjay Gandhi National Park. We demand that the administration respect the natural ecosystem and leave this land strictly under Forest Department control."

Demonstrators highlighted reports indicating that the Maharashtra Forest Department is preparing to challenge the land's status and the associated TDR agreements before the Supreme Court. Protesters reaffirmed their commitment to intensify civic action if concrete steps are not taken to protect Thane's biodiversity and permanently revoke commercial development rights over the forest area.

This video provides additional details regarding the local reaction to the ₹3,700 crore TDR controversy involving the Thane Municipal Corporation: Thane TDR Case Coverage.