Thane: Activist Moves Supreme Court Against TMC's Alleged Compromise With Private Developer Over 100-Acre Land | AI

Thane: Social activist Ajay Jeya Murugan Nadar has filed an application with the Supreme Court of India, challenging an alleged compromise between the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and private real estate developer D. Dahyabhai and Company Pvt. Ltd. The application is titled "AJAY JEYA MURUGAN NADAR Vs. D. DAHYABHAI AND CO. PVT LTD."

Key Details of the Case

The case involves development rights covering **4,04,721.02 square meters (approximately 100 acres)** of land in Thane.

The application questions the legal status of the land, specifically pointing to its classification as public/forest land. It emphasizes that before granting Transferable Development Rights (TDR), authorities must strictly verify:

The precise legal status of the property.

Compliance with mandatory statutory approvals and environmental conditions.

On May 26, 2026, the Supreme Court disposed of Special Leave Petition (SLP No. 14911/2026) filed by the Thane Municipal Corporation, based on terms of compromise and assurances submitted by the parties. Mr. Jeya’s application seeks a recall of this May 26 order and a complete rehearing of the case on its merits.

Withdrawal by Corporators and Public Interest Claim

Earlier, three local municipal corporators Abhijit Ankush Pawar (Ward No. 9D),Mohammad Yasin Mohammad Ayyub Qureshi (Mumbra Ward No. 26A), and Manisha Bhagat (Mumbra Ward No. 26C)—had filed an application regarding the same issue under Diary No. 47614/2026.

Mr. Jeya stated in his application that he initially refrained from filing a separate petition because the corporators were raising the same public interest issues. However, after the corporators withdrew their application on September 28, 2026, he stepped forward to ensure crucial public interest questions did not remain unaddressed. This context was submitted to the court along with a request to condone the delay in filing his application. *"I received information that these corporators withdrew their application under pressure. Therefore, as a responsible citizen, I decided to approach the court directly in the public interest,"* Ajay Jeya told reporters.

Major Objections Raised in the Application

1. U-Turn in TMC’s Legal Position: The TMC had originally raised multiple objections against approving the development rights. The application questions how those objections were resolved during the compromise and why the civic body abruptly changed its stance.

2. Lack of Mandatory Statutory Approvals: The application alleges that the compromise lacks mandatory approvals under Sections 481(1)(h) and 35A of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act.

3. Unresolved Forest Department Claims: It highlights that pending claims, required clearances, and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Forest Department remain unresolved.

4. Impact on Public & Environment: The application argues that a public authority cannot abdicate its statutory duties by compromising with a private party. It underscores that the outcome could significantly impact urban planning, environmental stability, and the broader interests of Thane residents.

Relief Sought from the Supreme Court

The applicant has requested the apex court to:

Recall the May 26, 2026 order and reopen the matter for a detailed rehearing.

Stay all further proceedings and actions initiated under the affidavit dated May 25, 2026, pending the final disposal of the application.

"My Responsibility to Protect Public Assets" — Ajay Jeya

Addressing the media, Ajay Jeya said:"As a citizen, it is my duty to protect our natural environment and public property. I allege large-scale irregularities in this deal and have approached the Supreme Court to ensure a fair judicial inquiry. This is a massive and high-stakes matter. While I fear threats to my life for raising my voice against this, I will stand firm for justice and what is right."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/