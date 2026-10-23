Navi Mumbai: NMMC Issues Notice To Hoarding Company Over Alleged Unauthorised Tree Pruning In APMC Areas

Civic authorities have sought an explanation from a private hoarding company after trees were allegedly pruned without permission near advertising hoardings in Navi Mumbai's APMC market areas | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, October 23, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a notice to a private hoarding company for allegedly pruning trees without prior permission in the onion-potato and fruit market areas of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

The civic body's Turbhe ward office has directed the company to submit a written explanation for pruning gulmohar and peepal trees without obtaining prior approval from the Tree Authority. It has warned of legal action if the company fails to respond within the stipulated time.

Trees Pruned Near Advertising Hoardings

More than eight trees near three large advertising hoardings along the Vashi-Turbhe Link Road, in the onion-potato market area, were allegedly pruned at night. Branches of trees near the APMC signal, in the fruit market area, were also cut.

The incident came to light after videos showing the alleged unauthorised pruning circulated on social media, triggering concern among residents and environmental activists.

Also Watch:

Civic Body Warns Of Legal Action

The civic body has sought an explanation from the company on why action should not be initiated against it under the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act for carrying out the pruning without the Tree Authority's prior permission.

The notice warns that failure to submit a written response within the prescribed period could invite further legal action.

A complaint was also lodged at the APMC police station in connection with the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/