Navi Mumbai: NMMC Plans ₹24-Crore Link Road To Ease Koperkhairane-Mahape Traffic Congestion

The proposed 431-metre road aims to reduce pressure on the existing underpass and improve connectivity between residential and industrial areas | Ai Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, October 19, 2026: Traffic congestion between Koperkhairane and Mahape is expected to ease, with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation planning to construct a 431-metre-long link road connecting Koperkhairane to the Mahape flyover at an estimated cost of Rs 24 crore. The tendering process has received the expected response, and work is likely to begin shortly.

The proposed road, which will be 8.5 metres wide, is expected to reduce pressure on the existing underpass in Koperkhairane and improve connectivity between the residential and industrial areas. It may also prove useful for vehicles heading towards the Airoli-Ghansoli elevated corridor in the future.

NMMC City Engineer Shirish Aradwad said tenders had been invited for the project and had received the expected response. Work would begin shortly, and the new link road would help ease traffic congestion in Koperkhairane.

Existing Underpass Causes Congestion

At present, motorists travelling towards Koperkhairane face inconvenience as buses and heavy vehicles cannot pass through the existing underpass. The single-lane stretch slows traffic and contributes to congestion, particularly during busy hours.

As a result, many motorists are forced to take a detour of five to six kilometres via Kopri or Ghansoli to reach Koperkhairane. Others have to take a longer route around the Mahape flyover, leading to additional fuel consumption, wasted time and inconvenience.

Connectivity Challenges Along Thane-Belapur Road

The Thane-Belapur Road separates the MIDC industrial area on the eastern side from CIDCO-developed residential areas on the western side. Several flyovers and underpasses have been built to connect the two sides, but the existing road network continues to pose challenges for commuters in the Koperkhairane-Mahape belt.

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Motorists Seek Dedicated Exit Ramp

Meanwhile, motorists have called for a dedicated exit ramp from the Mahape flyover. While the proposed link road will provide connectivity from Koperkhairane to the flyover, the absence of a convenient exit route for vehicles travelling from the flyover towards Ghansoli and Koperkhairane remains a concern. They have urged the authorities to address this gap to ensure smoother traffic movement in the area.

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