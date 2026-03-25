Thane Accident: Car Overturns On Hiranandani Estate Flyover As Driver 'Falls Asleep', Escapes Unhurt; VIDEO |

Thane: A late-night accident on the Hiranandani Estate flyover in Thane could have turned fatal after a car overturned when the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in the early hours of Wednesday.

Details On The Crash

The incident took place around 2:10 am, when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip and land upside down in the middle of the road. A video of the aftermath, now widely circulating on social media, shows the car turned turtle as traffic cautiously passes by.

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Video Shows Car Driver Rescued After Crash

Locals and fellow motorists quickly stepped in to rescue the driver from the wreckage. In the viral clip, the driver is seen interacting with bystanders and admitting that he had dozed off while driving, which led to the crash. When asked about his condition, he confirmed that he was safe and had not suffered any serious injuries.

The overturned vehicle briefly disrupted traffic movement on the busy stretch, with vehicles slowing down to navigate past the accident site. Authorities later cleared the car from the road, restoring normal traffic flow.

Another Accident Reported In Juhu Recently

The incident comes close on the heels of another serious accident reported from Juhu just hours earlier. A black SUV was involved in a crash near a metro construction site on Gulmohar Road, opposite Suyog Hospital. Visuals from that accident showed the vehicle severely damaged, with shattered glass and the car overturned, indicating a high-impact collision.

According to initial reports, those injured in the Juhu accident were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, details regarding the number of injured and the exact cause of the crash are yet to be confirmed.

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