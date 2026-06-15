Thane Accident: 2 Trucks Crash Near Cine Wonder Mall In Kapurbawadi; Visuals Surface |

Thane: A road accident involving two trucks was reported near Cine Wonder Mall in Thane's Kapurbawadi, during the wee hours of Monday. Visuals of the accident have surfaced on the internet. The exact cause of the accident remains unclear at this stage.

Visuals Of Accident Site Go Viral

According to preliminary information, the crash occurred on a busy stretch opposite Cine Wonder Mall. Visuals from the scene showed both the heavy vehicles sustaining major damage following the collision. One truck, bearing a Gujarat registration plate, can be seen mounted on the divider as another one can be seen crashed into it from the side.

Authorities and emergency personnel reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and initiated efforts to assess the situation. Traffic movement in the area was reportedly affected for some time as officials carried out preliminary investigations and clearance operations.

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There was no immediate confirmation regarding injuries or fatalities in the accident. Officials are currently gathering details about the vehicles involved and the circumstances that led to the crash. Further information is awaited as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

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