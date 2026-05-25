3 Injured After Cement Mixer Crashes Into Dumper On Khambalpada Vikas Naka Road In Thane - VIDEO | jilha_varta

Mumbai: A collision between a cement mixer and a dumper took place on Khambalpada Vikas Naka Road in Thane, leaving three people injured, including the driver and cleaner of the vehicle. The accident led to disruption in the area as emergency response efforts were initiated to clear the damaged vehicles from the road.



According to information shared by 'jilha_varta', the cement mixer and dumper collided on the stretch, resulting in injuries to three individuals. The injured persons were attended to following the incident, while further details regarding their condition are awaited.



Authorities and response teams reached the spot after the accident, and operations to remove the wrecked cement mixer from the road are currently underway. Efforts are also being made to restore normal traffic movement in the area as officials continue further procedures related to the incident. Visuals shared shows cranes being used to lift the mixer.

6 Dead, 26 Injured In Triple Vehicle Crash At Laling Ghat On Mumbai-Agra Highway

A horrific and heart-wrenching triple accident took place on Sunday morning in the Laling Ghat area of Dhule district, claiming six lives and leaving 26 others injured. The tragic incident unfolded on the Mumbai-Agra Highway and led to temporary traffic disruption in the area.

According to information shared by 'hp_live_news', the incident began after a dumper and a truck collided violently on the highway. Following the initial crash, toll plaza staff members and local residents rushed to the spot to assist the injured and carry out rescue efforts.

However, while rescue operations were underway, a speeding passenger bus arriving from Madhya Pradesh reportedly lost control and rammed into the already damaged vehicles, turning the situation into a major tragedy.

The accident claimed the lives of six people, including a toll plaza employee who was actively participating in rescue efforts at the accident site. A total of 26 people sustained injuries in the collision and were immediately shifted to the District Hospital for treatment.

The impact of the accident led to traffic disruption on the Mumbai-Agra Highway for some time, with vehicles stranded as emergency response teams worked to clear the affected stretch.

Police personnel and rescue teams reached the location soon after receiving information about the incident and launched relief operations. Authorities have initiated further investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the triple collision.

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