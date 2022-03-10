Thane: A 10-year-old boy from Jalna reunited with family by Police

A 10-year-old boy from Jalna district who ran away from home was found at Thane railway station. Later he was reunited with his family by the Child protection unit of Thane crime branch.

The police said on March 8, 2022 the CPU officials visited the remand home in Ulhasnagar to find a 10-year-old boy identifoed as Avesh Kheezar Sayed. "After inquiring it was found that few days ago he was found at Thane railway station few days ago. The team questioned him about his whereabout. The boy just narrated to be from Jalna district and wasn't aware about the proper address," said a police officer.

The police team contacted 18 different police station across the district. To find a case of kidnapping was registered at Jalna police station under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian penal code.

The CPU sleuths with the help of local police contacted the father of the victim boy. "By making an video call the police showed the victim boy. The father identified him and confirmation was made about the missing. "With the help of child welfare committee and after verifying the documents. The boy was reunited with the family," said a police officer.

