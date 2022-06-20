Thane: 92,263 children vaccinated against polio in Sunday's pulse polio vaccination camp

A child being vaccinated against Polio |

Thane district's Ambernath, Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Murbad organized a Sub-National Pulse Polio Vaccination camp on Sunday which received an overwhelming response. Thane district health officer Dr Gangadhar Parge informed that 92,263 children were vaccinated on Sunday.

The pulse polio vaccination campaign was carried out in the Thane district under the guidance of Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar and Thane Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Dr Bhausaheb Dangade.

On Sunday, 19 June the Thane Zilla Parishad president Pushpa Ganesh Patil inaugurated the district-level pulse polio vaccination campaign at a primary health centre in Sonawale in Ambernath taluka and it was also launched at the primary health centre in Padgha in Bhiwandi taluka in the presence of health and construction committee chairperson Vandana Bhande.

Parge said, "The vaccination drive was conducted in rural areas of Ambernath, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Murbad talukas. A total of 1,74,502 rural and urban were targeted for the pulse polio vaccination out of which 92,263 children were vaccinated which means 89 per cent of vaccination has been completed. The rest of the vaccinations will be carried out by the health workers from door to door in the next three to four days."

