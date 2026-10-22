Thane: 90 Per Cent Of Hoardings Claimed To Be Illegal; Congress Leader Demands 15-Day Survey And Demolition Drive

Adv. Vikrant Chavan has urged the Thane civic administration to inspect advertising structures, verify safety documents and take action against hoardings violating regulations | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, October 22, 2026: A major controversy has erupted over illegal outdoor advertising structures across the city. Former Thane City Congress President Adv. Vikrant Chavan has claimed that nearly 90 per cent of the hoardings installed within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) jurisdiction are illegal.

In a formal memorandum submitted to Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Chavan urged civic authorities to conduct a comprehensive survey of all hoardings and immediately remove those violating established regulations. He requested that clear directions be issued to complete the survey within 15 days.

Joint Survey Committee Proposed

According to Chavan, the survey team should include officials from the TMC Advertising Department, Urban Development Department and Fire Department, along with assistant commissioners from ward committees and executive engineers.

He highlighted that despite guidelines issued by the Urban Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra on May 9, 2022, regarding the installation of advertisements, widespread violations continue across the city.

Chavan noted that Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode had previously directed the Advertising Department to conduct a survey following a press conference held on September 10. However, he alleged that no concrete action had been taken over the past month.

Violations Of Height And Safety Norms

Chavan pointed out that several hoardings have been erected above the permissible height limit of 40 feet and exceed authorised size dimensions. These structures, installed on footpaths, open drains, parks, play areas, roadsides and road dividers, pose serious safety risks to pedestrians and commuters, he said.

Specific locations identified for immediate inspection include major junctions such as Majiwada, Cadbury Junction, Nitin Company Junction, Teen Hath Naka and Pokhran Road. Violations have also been alleged near rooftops, schools, hospitals and crematorium grounds.

Objections Raised Against Bright LED Hoardings

The Congress leader also raised concerns about high-brightness LED hoardings, stating that intense illumination at night distracts drivers and poses serious road safety hazards. He demanded strict compliance checks to ensure that all illuminated hoardings are switched off after 11 pm, as mandated.

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In addition, Chavan called on the civic administration to thoroughly verify essential legal documents, including civic permits, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), structural stability certificates and insurance coverage.

He also demanded that strict legal proceedings be initiated against violators without further delay.

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