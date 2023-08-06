Thane: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies From Snake Bite Due To Delayed Treatment In Remote Shahapur Village

Representational image |

An 8-year-old boy bitten by a snake died after he did not get timely treatment in a remote village of Shahapur in Thane district on Sunday. The residents have expressed grief over the loss of the child's life.

The boy, a second-standard student, has been identified as Omkar Bhawar, a resident of Bhawarpady in the Vandre area.

The victim’s father Dinesh Bhawar said his son returned home from school on Saturday afternoon and went to play along with his friends in the evening. As Omkar returned home, he slept without eating. In the middle of the night, he complained of stomach pain.

Challenges in Reaching Medical Care

“I took him on a two-wheeler to the primary health centre in Tsuli, which is 2.5km away. On the way, it was very difficult to ride through muddy roads. However, as we reached facing all these difficulties, we found the centre closed, said the victim’s father Bhawar.

Bhawar said he rushed to another health centre in Aghai, which is 13km away. However, as they reached, the foam started coming out of the victim’s mouth. Doctors examined him and he was referred to Shahapur sub-district hospital in an ambulance. Later at 6am, Omarkar was declared dead.

Allegations and Demands

After this incident, the activists of Shramjivi Sangathan and Omkar’s relatives alleged that the death took place because the victim did not receive treatment on time. They blamed the poor road condition and delay in treatment. They urged the government to look into the matter and such incidents have occurred earlier too.

