Thane: 79 new posts for TMC's disaster response team

Earlier, the TMC had proposed to create 79 posts in Class-II and Class-III in the team.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday approved the proposal to create 79 posts in the Disaster Response Team of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The decision was taken due to the increasing urbanization and natural calamities.

Earlier, the TMC had proposed to create 79 posts in Class-II and Class-III in the team.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government during their reign had approved the creation of 880 posts for the TMC and it was mainly for the health department.

Avinash Sawant, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Chief, Thane, said, "It is really good that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved the proposal of TMC and now there will be 79 more posts including, the post of commandant of Class II, three deputy commandant of Class III and 75 of responders."

The Thane civic body will need to shell out Rs 4.64 crore for the additional posts.

article-image

