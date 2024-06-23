Thane: 7 Under-17 Players Injured After Terrace Roof Collapses On Football Turf

Thane: 7 Under-17 Players Injured After Terrace Roof Collapses At Football Turf | Representative Image

Mumbai: Seven football players under age of 17 were injured after a terrace shed of the seven-storied building fell off due to heavy rain and winds onto the football Turf ground in Thane on Friday night, Regional Disasters Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The incident took place at Gawand Park in Upvan Thane on Friday at about 9:30 PM. The RDMC officials said that the injured students were immediately sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Regional Disasters Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, "We received information about the terrace roof (shed) collapsing in the Upvan area. We dispatched one pickup to the spot. A total of 17 students were playing on the ground when the incident occurred. Out of the 17 students, seven sustained injuries.

The injured have been identified as Shubhan Karpe, 15, Aryan Iyer, 15, Siddhant Ravasiya, 15, Abhigyan, 15, Ethan Gonsalves, and Ayyan Khan, 15 and Archit. They all suffered head injuries. RDMC officials said that Ayan and Ethan, both in critical condition, are being kept in the ICU while Archit was kept at ventilator at the hospital."

Rahul Patil, who witnessed the incident, said, 'It occurred in a couple of minutes. I never expected such an incident to happen here. My son plays in the under 15 category, and his match was scheduled from 8 to 9. I came here to pick up my child and his friend after they finished their match. It was a very horrible incident. I rushed to the spot, put one boy named Archit in my car, and hurried to the hospital for treatment.'

According to sources, there were two slots for one hours at night which strsted from 8 to 9 and 9 to 10. The incident happened on 9 to 10 match. Girish Gode, Senior Police Inspector of Chitalsar Manpada Police Station, said, "We received information about a shed falling off incident. Subsequently, we issued a letter to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to conduct an enquiry to determine if the shed had appropriate permission, legality, or if it was illegal. We will take action if TMC decides to file a case after finding negligence in this matter."

An official from Thane Municipal Corporation said, 'We formed a team of municipal corporation officers to conduct an inquiry. We will go through whether the building had obtained permission to install a shed on the terrace or not. The structural audit of the shed was conducted by the building's society or not. We will check the stability report of the building's shed if structures audited. We will take strict action against those found guilty of negligence.'