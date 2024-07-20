Thane: Thieves Steal Expensive Watches Worth ₹ 23 Lakh From Showroom In Badlapur

Adobe Stock

Thane: Seven burglars stole over 300 expensive watches worth Rs 23 lakh from the Rajesh Watch Showroom in Badlapur East on Wednesday after breaking the showroom’s shutter to gain entry.

Owner Alerted About The Break-In

Rajesh Chawala, the owner, discovered the theft after receiving a morning alert about the break-in. He arrived to find the shutter broken and the CCTV footage revealing the seven burglars’ actions. The video showed the thieves using a blanket to conceal their activities while breaking the shutter lock and entering the showroom. They then filled a bag with watches and fled the scene, taking 40 minutes to complete the theft and close the shutter behind them.

A Similar Incident

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Mumbai, two unidentified individuals have been booked for impersonating crime branch officials and robbing a young ATM customer of Rs 3.20 lakh.

Mohammad Sharif, a 22-year-old accountant from Mahim, was targeted on July 16 while depositing money at a Punjab National Bank ATM near Bandra Talao. The perpetrators, posing as police officers, used a fake identity card to question Sharif about the large amount of money he was handling. They then tricked him into an auto-rickshaw under the pretense of taking him to the police station, but instead, they robbed him of the entire amount.

The duo dropped Sharif off at Carter Road and fled, leaving him to discover the theft only after checking his bag. Sharif promptly contacted his uncle and filed a complaint with the Bandra police.

FIR Registered Against Accused Under Various Sections Of The Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 385 (extortion), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.