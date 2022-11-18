Thane: 7 Kopri Bridge girders to be launched by Monday

Mumbai: 7 Kopri Bridge girders to be launched by Monday | Vibhav Birwatikar

Mumbai: If all goes according to plan, work on Phase-II of the new Kopari Bridge – one of the main traffic connectors between Thane and Mumbai – will be completed by January 2023. Central Railway (CR) authorities plan to complete the girder launching work by Monday, after which surfacing work will begin.

“Special night traffic and power blocks for girders launching at Kopri Bridge between Mulund and Thane will be enforced on Saturday-Sunday midnight and Sunday-Monday midnight. During the period, the launching work of all seven girders will be undertaken,” said a CR official.

After Phase-II completion travel time will come down by 30 min

The old Kopri bridge was a 2+2 lane bridge. To ease traffic congestion, widening of the bridge was approved in 2017 and work commenced in 2018. Phase-I of the widening work was completed in 2021.

“Once Phase-II is completed, it would ease traffic and will also reduce travel time by at least by 30 minutes. Currently, there are four lanes. After the Phase-II completion, four more lanes will be added,” officials said.

Meanwhile, the running schedules of the Konark Express, Shalimar Express and Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail trains will be affected due to the work.