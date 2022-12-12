Thane: 65-year-old mentally ill woman dies by suicide in Louiswadi

Representative Image |

Thane: A 65-year-old mentally ill woman committed suicide by pouring kerosene on herself at her home in Louiswadi at Thane west on Saturday, December 10 in the afternoon.

A woman was staying with her daughter and son-in-law at Louiswadi and there would be a fight among three over a petty issues.

A police officer from Wagle Estate police station said, " A woman was mentally ill and in past too she had attempted suicide twice but survived it. On Saturday, December 10 she poured kerosene on herself and set herself ablaze."

With 60 percent burn she was sent to hospital where doctor declared her dead during the treatment. We have registered a accident death report (ADR) in the case and further investigation is underway," he added.

