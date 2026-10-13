Thane: 62-Year-Old Woman Loses Gold Jewellery Worth ₹1.35 Lakh After Booking Massage Through Home-Service App | AI

Thane: For 62-year-old woman an evening at her home in Castle Mill Naka was meant to be a simple ritual of self-care. Living in the quiet comfort of the Sumer Castle building, she thought a professional at-home massage would offer a brief escape from the aches and pains of daily life.

Instead, the October 5 evening session left her feeling violated, her trust broken by a service she had welcomed right into her living room.

A Search for Relief

Like many seniors looking for convenience, the lady had turned to the popular home-service app, "Yes Madam," booking a massage session for the late afternoon. A therapist identifying herself allegeldy as Sonali Varhade arrived at her apartment, bringing professional supplies and the promise of relaxation.

For a while, everything went according to plan. As the soothing strokes began to work their magic, the physical tension melted away. Exhausted and feeling safe in her own sanctuary, Sunita drifted off to sleep—a natural human response to a relaxing massage.

The Sudden Disappearance

When the lady woke up a short while later, the apartment was unusually quiet. The therapist was gone, having slipped out quietly without a word of goodbye or a polite wrap-up of the session. At first, the victim didn't think much of it, assuming the appointment had simply concluded.

It wasn't until she looked down at her hands that a cold wave of realization hit her. The 7-gram gold ring she wore daily was missing from her finger. A growing sense of panic led her to check her bedroom wardrobe, where she discovered that her daughter’s 6.5-gram gold chain had also vanished.

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Altogether, ornaments worth approximately ₹1.35 lakh were gone.

A Breach of Trust

With no other visitors having stepped foot inside the home that day, the pieces quickly fell into a painful puzzle. The senior citizen’s suspicion fell squarely on the woman she had trusted enough to let into her private space while she was vulnerable and asleep."A case has been registered at the Rabodi Police Station, and our teams are looking into all aspects of the complaint, including app records and the suspect's background, to bring the truth to light," police officials noted, confirming that the investigation is actively moving forward.

Beyond the monetary loss, the incident highlights a growing modern anxiety: the vulnerability of inviting strangers into our private homes through digital platforms. For Sunita, the ordeal serves as a stark reminder of how quickly a moment of vulnerability can be exploited—and how safety nets can sometimes fail right inside our own living rooms.

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