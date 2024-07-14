 Thane: 60-Year-Old Man Sustains Bullet Injury During Suicide Attempt In Ulhasnagar; Faces Charges Under Arms Act
PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
Representative Photo

Thane: A 60-year-old man sustained a bullet injury when he allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself with a revolver at his home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Ulhasnagar town on Saturday, an official said.

Case Registered Under Arms Act

A case has been registered against the man under the Arms Act for illegal possession of a firearm, said Amol Koli, assistant commissioner of police, Ulhasnagar.

The man, Jagdish Chavan, had been suffering from health problems since the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Chavan shot himself with a revolver when he was alone at home on Saturday morning, the official said.

Neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital, and he was later shifted to Mumbai, where he is undergoing treatment for bullet injury to his chest and abdomen, he said.

