Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Man Booked For Abetment As Girlfriend Dies By Suicide | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Panvel City police has booked a 28 year old man from Nashik for abetment to suicide of his girl friend of nine years who died by suicide on June 23. The case has been registered by her mother who has alleged that they had found suicide letters written by the 27 year old daughter at three different places in the house wherein she has accused her boy friend Vijay Gore, 28 as the reason behind her extreme step.

The mother has claimed that the her daughter and Gore had been ina relationship since last nine years and the family was aware about the relationship since last four years and they had approved of the same.

According to the mother, the daughter had also been in a physical relationship with the boy as the boy had promised her marriage but since last few months, he had started denying her marriage. Her daughter along with her sister too had gone to meet Gore in Nashik in the month of May to speak about the marriage but he did not agree to it.

The deceased daughter of the complainant was extremely stressed after he rejected her. She had approached Panvel City police with the complaint in the month of June alleging that Gore had been denying to marry her after having physical relationship with her and even after several intimation from police, Gore never came to the police station for enquiry. Gradually the girl stopped going to her work place in Nerul and finally ended her life on June 23.

A Management Studies graduate, who had also topped her university exams, the deceased was working in a private firm based out of Nerul and stayed in Panvel. "We have served a notice to the accused and would be interrogating him," a police officer from Panvel City police station said.