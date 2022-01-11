Thane: 60 doctors and staff from Kalwa hospital, 10 from Central hospital in Ulhasnagar test Covid positive

Around 60 doctors and staff from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and around 10 doctors and staff from Central hospital in Ulhasnagar tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Thousands of people daily walk-in at Kalwa hospital and Central hospital for checkups, treatment and Covid-19 tests. Most of the doctors, staff and interns who tested positive are the ones who carry out these Covid-19 tests for patients.

Kalwa hospital dean Bhimrao Jadhav says that daily around 1,200 tests of Covid-19 are carried out at their hospital in Kalwa, and it is the doctors and staff members who help them and carry out tests, upon checking they come in contact with possible Covi patients and become the victim of the virus.

He said that the doctors and staff who tested positive are from various departments including, ophthalmology department, department of paediatrics, psychiatry, testing department of microbiology, pathology department, medicine department, dept of anaesthesia, surgery department and skin and VD Dept among others.

Similarly, around one doctor, five nurses, one clerk and three staff members from the Central hospital were also found positive with Covid-19.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:20 PM IST