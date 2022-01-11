Watch video: Delhi govt to start online yoga classes for COVID-19 patients in home isolation from tomorrow, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government will launch online yoga and meditation classes for COVID-19 patients in home isolation from January 12.

Under the initiative, each Covid patient will be sent a link to register for yoga classes. From Wednesday, trained instructors will conduct hour-long classes in the morning and evening, he said.

"Special Yoga/pranayam classes to be brought in by Delhi govt for COVID positive patients in home isolation. Yoga boosts immunity. We will send them a link today and classes to begin from tomorrow in different batches," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Each class will comprise 15 patients. The participants can also interact with their instructor.

Stressing that yoga can help boost immunity, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has made arrangements to conduct online classes for up to 40,000 patients in home isolation.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:33 PM IST