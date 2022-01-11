e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,68,063 fresh cases, 277 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,461
Advertisement

Delhi

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Watch video: Delhi govt to start online yoga classes for COVID-19 patients in home isolation from tomorrow, says Arvind Kejriwal

FPJ Web Desk
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |

Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government will launch online yoga and meditation classes for COVID-19 patients in home isolation from January 12.

Under the initiative, each Covid patient will be sent a link to register for yoga classes. From Wednesday, trained instructors will conduct hour-long classes in the morning and evening, he said.

"Special Yoga/pranayam classes to be brought in by Delhi govt for COVID positive patients in home isolation. Yoga boosts immunity. We will send them a link today and classes to begin from tomorrow in different batches," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Advertisement

Each class will comprise 15 patients. The participants can also interact with their instructor.

Stressing that yoga can help boost immunity, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has made arrangements to conduct online classes for up to 40,000 patients in home isolation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
Advertisement