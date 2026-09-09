Thane: 6 Including Schoolchildren, Sanitation Worker Bitten By Stray Dogs In Kalyan West

Two stray dogs were captured after separate bite incidents left six people injured in Kalyan West | AI Generated File Image

Kalyan, September 9, 2026: Six persons, including two to three schoolchildren and a woman sanitation worker, were bitten by stray dogs in separate incidents reported from Kalyan West within a few hours, civic officials said.

The incidents occurred in the Khadakpada Circle and Fish Market areas, following which the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) deployed its dog-catching team and captured two stray dogs.

All the injured persons were taken to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan for medical treatment. Their treatment is currently underway.

Stray Dog Incidents Reported

According to civic officials, the latest incidents have once again highlighted the need for sustained stray dog management measures in the Kalyan-Dombivli twin city.

The woman sanitation worker injured in one of the incidents is employed with the KDMC, while schoolchildren were also among those who required medical attention after being bitten.

A few days ago, Kalyan West had witnessed a series of stray dog-bite incidents in which more than 150 persons were reportedly bitten over a period of two days. Following those incidents, the KDMC had launched an operation to identify and capture stray dogs from the affected localities.

Two Stray Dogs Captured

The latest cases were reported from two different locations in Kalyan West. Soon after receiving information, the civic body's dog-catching squad carried out an operation in the concerned areas and successfully captured two dogs believed to be involved in the incidents.

KDMC Chief Medical Officer Dr Deepa Shukla confirmed that two stray dogs had been captured by the civic team's dog-catching squad following the reported incidents.

Monitoring To Continue

The civic administration is expected to continue monitoring the affected areas and take necessary action as part of its stray dog management programme.

Residents have urged the corporation to maintain regular monitoring and strengthen its ongoing measures to address recurring dog-bite incidents across the twin city.

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The KDMC has not immediately provided further details regarding the condition of the injured persons. All six individuals, however, were admitted to Rukminibai Hospital and are receiving the required medical care.

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